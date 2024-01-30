The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.81. The company had a trading volume of 163,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $291.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

