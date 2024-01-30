110,133 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Unum Group comprises about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

