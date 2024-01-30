Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $6.38 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. Prudential Financial comprises about 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.48. 559,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

