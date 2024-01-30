Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 216,836 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 580,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,320. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

