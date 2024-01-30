Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 53,496 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

