Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $10.97 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,969,000. ONEOK comprises 2.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 900,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,429. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

