Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 596.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

