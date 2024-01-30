Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,420,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 18,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SAVE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 16,712,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,666,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $688.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

