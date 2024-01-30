Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. 843,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,427. The stock has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

