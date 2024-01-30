Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Update

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 736,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Movado Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Movado Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. 61,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

