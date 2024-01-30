Investors Buy Large Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,830 call options.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NXE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. 5,103,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,029. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexGen Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

