Investors Buy Large Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,830 call options.
NexGen Energy Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NXE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. 5,103,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,029. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NXE
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.