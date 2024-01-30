FibroGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the average daily volume of 458 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

FGEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 8,566,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.74. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $39,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

