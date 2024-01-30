Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.010-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $568.0 million-$568.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.7 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

PLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE PLOW traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 267,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $619.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

