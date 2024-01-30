ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Reduced by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $18.37 on Tuesday, hitting $864.25. 458,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $733.01 and a 200 day moving average of $673.37. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $883.42.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.