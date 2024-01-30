Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 76,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.06. 51,351,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,390,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

