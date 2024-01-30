PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. 6,317,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,719,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

