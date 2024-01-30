J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 96,930 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.