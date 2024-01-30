NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.67

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 245723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a current ratio of 32.57.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 23,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

