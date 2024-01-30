Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.81. 862,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $343.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.