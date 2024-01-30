Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $997.7 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.18. 1,292,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,454. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

