Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Hubbell stock traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,781. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $346.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

