Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,232. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

