Financial Counselors Inc. Has $30.39 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,808,962. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

