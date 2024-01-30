Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.85. 712,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

