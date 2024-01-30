Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.59. 4,661,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,667,559. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

