Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87. The company has a market cap of $282.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

