CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 1,870,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,255,011. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

