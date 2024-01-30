CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 1,870,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,255,011. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

