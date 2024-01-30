LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.140–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.0 million-$842.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.3 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.47. 133,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,740. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.