Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 guidance to ~$0.74-0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $419,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,658,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,566,000 after purchasing an additional 821,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

