JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

