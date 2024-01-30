Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $100.23 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $378,237.59 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.19183767 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $355,884.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

