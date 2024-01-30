Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$105.96. 339,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,386. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.