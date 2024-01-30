Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$105.96. 339,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,386. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.06.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

