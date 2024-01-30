AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 480,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 391,541 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 183,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 70,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,666. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.