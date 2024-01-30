AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 420 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,289,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,567,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,305 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

