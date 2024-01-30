AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 182,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,978. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.