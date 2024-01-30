Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.28% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $205,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.27. 283,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

