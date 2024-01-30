AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 3,580 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP remained flat at $23.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 204,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,443. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.