AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 123 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.88. 668,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,427. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

