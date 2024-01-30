AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BLK traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $780.81. The company had a trading volume of 329,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $779.38 and a 200 day moving average of $712.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.