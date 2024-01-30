Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at $156,779,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %

Snowflake stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.94. 2,039,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

