Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.42% of United Rentals worth $426,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.2 %

URI stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.26. 90,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,841. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

