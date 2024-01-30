Patron Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,456,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,441. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

