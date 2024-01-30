Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

