SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,794. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.