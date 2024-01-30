AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,604,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,805 shares of company stock valued at $363,246,745 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.53 and a 200-day moving average of $228.86. The firm has a market cap of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

