AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,198,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $443.76. The company had a trading volume of 906,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $416.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $445.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

