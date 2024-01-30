Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

