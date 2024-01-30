Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 425,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.