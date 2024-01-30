Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. 103,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.