Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 23,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,383. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

